In its relentless efforts to curb the illicit drug trafficking in Assam, the state police on October 18 nabbed four persons from Longma village under Haflong Police station of Dima Hasao district and recovered a large number of drugs, mobile handsets and other incriminating objects from their possession.

Based on reliable inputs, the Dima Hasao police launched an operation led by Borkari Terang Deputy Superintendent of Polic, along with OC Haflong Police Station, TSI Haflong Police Station, and nabbed the four persons namely Mairigdao Naiding aged 20 years, Hemonto Nunisa aged 18 years, Sahil Thaosen aged 19 years, and Ujit Narzary aged 20 years.

During the search operation, the police recovered 20.37 gm of heroin packed in 39 plastic containers, a smoking pipe, two bikes, three numbers of mobile handsets, and some questionable things.

It needs to mention here that the state police have been carrying out continuous efforts against the illicit purchase and sale of drugs in the state.

Notably, Assam Police on October 17 seized 90 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the case in the state's Bongaigaon.

The Sadar police in the district conducted a drive against drugs at Kharija Dalaigaon in the district.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Yusuf Ali who was apprehended with drugs.

Presently, based on Ali's confession, the police have intensified the operation and conducted various raids in Bongaigaon.

''Acting on specific input from a person we conducted a raid at some places during which we successfully seized drugs. We are suspecting that the seized drugs are heroin,'' said a police official while speaking to the media.

During the raid, a young man named Lokman Ali left his bike and managed to run away from the spot.

The police are currently searching for the man.