Continuing its relentless effort against the war on drugs, Dima Hasao police on February 10 nabbed two persons involved in drugs peddling

The operation was led by Anal Jyoti Das Additional superintendent of police Dima Hasao along with OC Haflong Police station, TSI & Traffic in-charge, and other Police personnels.

The accused has been identified as Matab Ali and Ratna Begum aged about 26 years (husband and wife) of Mahadev Tilla village under Haflong Police station of Dima Hasao district.

Police nabbed them from the New Haflong railway station approach road and recovered 99 numbers of plastic containers from them.

Police registered a case under Haflong Police Station with case no 15/23 under sections 21b, 22a, 27a, 29 NDPS act.