The Dima Hasao police on August 26 arrested a 21-year-old individual, Ujit Narzary, in a drug related raid conducted by a team of dedicated officers. Under the leadership of SI Ranjit Kumar Saikia and Officer-in-Charge Lakhinder Saikia of the Haflong police station, along with the assistance of SI Baharul Islam Borbhuiyan from the crime branch, the police apprehended Ujit Narzary in Ratjal, situated under the Haflong police station jurisdiction.

During the operation, the police seized a haul of illicit substances, totaling 40 grams of heroin, concealed within 87 plastic containers.

The raid unveiled that Ujit Narzary's residence is located in Haflong Tapdisa village, and the investigation has pointed towards his involvement in smuggling these narcotics from Badarpur to Haflong.