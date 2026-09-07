Assam: Dima Hasao transporters allege unauthorised tax collection from commercial vehicles, demand government's intervention

Commercial vehicle drivers and transporters travelling through Assam’s Dima Hasao district have alleged that they are being compelled to pay unauthorised ‘taxes’ at multiple points along the highways, despite having already paid applicable road tolls.

According to affected transporters, drivers are allegedly being asked to pay between ₹1,000 and ₹1,300 per vehicle at locations including Mandardisa and Harangajao. The alleged collections are reportedly being demanded irrespective of whether the vehicles are loaded or unloaded. Transporters have also claimed that similar demands are being made at several other points along the highway.

Drivers have described the alleged collections as forced and unauthorised, saying they face repeated demands while passing through the hill district. They contend that the additional payments are adding to the cost of transporting goods through Dima Hasao.

Transport operators have further warned that the additional financial burden could eventually be reflected in higher freight charges, with the increased transportation costs potentially being passed on to consumers through the prices of goods moved through the region.

The allegations have also raised concerns among transporters over the unrestricted movement of commercial vehicles on highways in the district. Drivers and operators have urged the Dima Hasao police and district administration to intervene, stop any unauthorised collections and initiate appropriate action if the allegations are found to be true.

They have also appealed to the Assam government to examine the matter and ensure that commercial vehicles are not subjected to payments beyond legitimate road tolls and other legally notified charges.

The allegations come amid longstanding concerns among transport operators over unauthorised collections from commercial vehicles on highways in parts of the Northeast. However, the claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

No official response from the Dima Hasao district administration or other concerned authorities was available when this report was prepared. The state authorities have also not issued any public clarification on the allegations so far.