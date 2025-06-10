Prominent Dimasa civil society organisations, including the Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), Dimasa Students' Union (DSU), and Dimasa Mothers' Association (DMA), have jointly submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a high-level investigation into the suspicious death of Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Assam's Dima Hasao district.

According to the memorandum, Rosmita, an ambitious student who had appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination in Delhi on June 5, was subsequently reported missing. In a troubling turn of events, she was later found missing again from a campsite in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Two individuals—Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh, Delhi, and Pankaj Kokar of Rohtak, Haryana—claimed she had been with them at the time.

The tragic development has sparked widespread concern and suspicion within Dima Hasao and beyond. The civil organisations noted that Rosmita had earlier expressed hesitation about travelling to Delhi, as it clashed with her long-awaited APSC preliminary examination preparation. Her sudden detour to Rishikesh, they argued, raises serious questions about the voluntary nature of her journey.

In their joint appeal, the organisations expressed condolences on behalf of Rosmita's grieving family and appealed to the Union Home Minister to ensure justice through an impartial and transparent investigation. Describing the case as not only a personal tragedy but a national loss, the memorandum emphasized the urgent need for accountability.

“We, the Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body), Dimasa Students' Union and the Dimasa Mothers' Association, representing the bereaved family and the general public, demand that a thorough investigation be undertaken into this unfortunate incident. The culprits responsible for the heinous crime must be brought to justice,” the memorandum stated.

The signatories demanded that the case be handed over to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive probe. They stressed that swift and decisive action would not only bring closure to the family but also serve as a deterrent to crimes against young aspirants across the country.