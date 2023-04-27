In a historic moment, pro-scribed militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has signed a peace agreement with the Central Government in Delhi on April 27. The agreement paves the way for further peace in the state of Assam, where the DNLA had been demanding Independent Dimasa Nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the occasion and called it a historic day for the people and state of Assam. He announced that the DNLA of Assam has agreed to lay down arms and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development journey. "There will be no violence in Assam anymore. All tribal groups who were in the jungle have joined the mainstream," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamt of a violence-free country, and his dream is coming true. Now DNLA has left violence, surrendered their arms and ammunition, and have joined the peace process by joining the mainstream. This is very happy news. Assam's Dima Hasao district is now free from militant outfits and terrorist activities. Now, they will all have a social responsibility. There is a 500 crore package for the development of the Autonomous Council."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the occasion and said that the DNLA was a militant organization that had been demanding Independent Dimasa Nation.However, after an agreement with the Indian Government and discussions, they made a ceasefire. A draft agreement was made, and today an agreement has been signed between the Indian Government and the DNLA. DNLA cadres have joined the mainstream and left violence. "I believe that this agreement will bring peace and tranquility in the state of Assam. From now onwards, no tribal people are in the jungle anymore and have joined the mainstream. I thank Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

It is noteworthy that the militant outfit had declared a unilateral ceasefire for another six months starting April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Juhthai, the chairman of DNLA, had desired to extend the period of the Ceasefire Agreement Sign of DNLA to another six months, from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. "It hereby informs you that the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) has resolved to extend the period of another six months of Ceasefire Agreement Sign from April 2023 to 30th September 2023 for better peaceful environment, developmental talk, and co-relation among us. This is for information and necessary action," the letter stated.