Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on April 2 that the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission will declare the results of the Third and Fourth Grade posts on May 6, 2023. The results will be released for a total of 51,397 job vacancies in the state.

As per the Chief Minister's announcement, 11,346 vacancies for third-grade posts and 14,221 vacancies for fourth-grade posts will be declared on May 6. Additionally, the results for Assam Police and Forest posts, which include 5,730 vacancies, and the Health Department's 5,799 vacancies, will also be announced on the same day.

Furthermore, the Education Department's 14,241 vacancies will be declared on May 6. The government has decided to declare the results on this day and will distribute appointment letters between May 10 and May 20.

During the cabinet briefing address in Udalguri, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state government has advertised 94,000 job vacancies, out of which 51,400 job vacancies will be filled through the May 6 results. The remaining 6,000 job vacancies will be advertised in June this year.

The Chief Minister also announced several developmental projects for the district of Udalguri. A stadium, new circuit house, and flyover bridge will be built, along with an auditorium in Udalguri College. Moreover, the Bodoland University campus will be established this year, and Udalguri College will hold evening classes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that whenever the cabinet meetings are held in the districts, the government tries to announce new developments for the district.