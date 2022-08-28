The first phase of the recruitment exam for Grade III post is underway in around 1200 exam centres of the state.

The exams are being seen as a major drive by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government to fill vacant government jobs in the state government machinery.

Two written sets of tests will be conducted today. The first round of tests started at 10 in the morning and will last until 12 in the afternoon. The second round of exams will follow from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

The exam will be conducted with extreme caution. Mobile phones are not permitted in the exam centres with the students. Additionally, candidates will not be permitted to have any electronic devices with them, including a Bluetooth device, microphone, smartwatch, fitness bands, electric scanners, etc.

The candidates are also restricted to carry calculators, Pendrive, paper sheets, etc including printed or written books.

It needs mention here that the internet services have been suspended for four hours in the districts where the examinations are conducted.