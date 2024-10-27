Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 27 announced that the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will be published by February 2025. The announcement was made during a press briefing held after a state cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma shared that the ongoing recruitment process had reached a crucial milestone, with candidates appearing for the final phase of the ADRE exams on the same day. "Today marks the conclusion of the last phase of the ADRE examinations. We are hopeful that the process will wrap up smoothly, and we are targeting February 2025 for the declaration of results for both phases of the exams," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister also disclosed the government’s plans to distribute appointment letters to the successful candidates on May 10, setting the stage for thousands to join the state workforce in various departments.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination, aimed at filling 5,023 vacancies across 42 government departments, witnessed a significant turnout. A total of 13,79,132 candidates applied for the Grade IV posts, highlighting the immense competition for state government positions.

The upcoming announcement of results and subsequent appointment of 35,000 candidates is anticipated to have a substantial impact on Assam’s public sector employment landscape, providing a much-needed boost to job seekers.

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