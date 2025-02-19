The results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts will be officially declared by March 7, 2025, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam.

In his statement, CM Sarma addressed queries from numerous candidates awaiting their results. He assured that the results would be announced on or before March 7 and emphasized that every answer sheet, OMR sheet, and answer key has been made available to the candidates.

He further mentioned, “Irrespective of when SEBA formally announces the results, candidates can themselves determine their performance. I can tell you more about the result date after Advantage Assam.”



Also Read: Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024: Over 7 lakh candidates to sit for examination across 822 centres

Official Websites for Result Declaration:

Grade 3 Results: slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in

Grade 4 Results: slrcg4.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in

About the ADRE Exam:

The recruitment process for ADRE Grade 3 was conducted in two phases:

Phase 1 (HSSLC/Class 12 level posts): Exam held on September 15, 2024.

Phase 2 (Graduate and HSLC driver posts): Exam conducted on September 29, 2024.

Similarly, the ADRE Grade 4 recruitment examination was held on October 27, 2024, for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts.

Following the examinations, the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, released provisional answer keys and invited candidates to submit objections. The commission has assured that all objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, necessary revisions would be made to the final answer key. Moreover, candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a refund of the objection fee.

Steps to Download ADRE Results:

Visit the official SLRC Assam website for Grade 3 or Grade 4 recruitment.

Click on the result link for ADRE Grade 3 or Grade 4.

Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the SLRC Assam official websites for further details and notifications regarding the recruitment process.