With the conclusion of Grade III and Grade IV recruitment exam in Assam last Sunday, controversies have already hit the doors of the state government of suspected ‘lobby running for the backdoor appointment’.

A tweet posted by one Victor Das has caused a huge storm across the young aspirants of the state who attempted the ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Exam) as the youth claims of huge lobby running behind the appointment. The tweet posted by Das read, “Respected Sir, a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment of the recently held ADRE exams where people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post, also a few ex-MLA is involved. Please help.”

Das tagged GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam; Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP Assam Police; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and requested their intervention into the matter.

Please give specifics. You may inbox specific details to me. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 7, 2022

At a time when the state government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across districts where the exam was being held and strict vigilance in place, the news of a lobby surrounding the exam does comes as a shock for many as the strict protocols were maintained so as to avoid any scope for cheating or ill-practices during the exam.

Meanwhile, GP Singh has responded to the tweet and have asked for more details into the allegations of bribe and lobby surrounding the recently concluded state government exam.

It needs mention here that the state-level recruitment exam for Grade III and Grade IV posts of various departments was held on 21 and 28 August respectively. While the selection test for Grade IV posts were held in two shifts on August 21, tests for Grade III posts were held on August 28.

Apart from the suspension of mobile internet services for four hours, Section 144 of the CrPc was also promulgated in and around test centres, as per government orders.