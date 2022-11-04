Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 4 announced that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts will be announced on November 6.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma said, ''I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts''.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) had notified the Group C and D recruitment 2022 for posts over 25000 of which over 13,000 posts are under Grade 3 recruitment.

Notably, the State Education of Board of Assam (SEBA) on October 18 had released the Grade 4 result.

Soon after the release, the candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results.

1: Go to the official website--sebaonline.org.

2: On the appeared homepage, click on the Grade 3 result link (will be active after the result is announced)

3: A new login page would open

4: Key in your application number and password

5: Submit details and check your result at the SEBA login portal

6: Check and download the result

7: Take a printout for future references