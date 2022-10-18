Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on October 18 declared the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination for Grade IV.

The exams were held in the month of August.

Candidates who wrote the exam can check the results on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed earlier, “I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”

In August 2022, written tests for grade-IV positions were conducted. There were more than 4,43,655 applicants who appeared for the exam in across 25 districts of the state.

A total of 26,442 positions were open through Assam Direct Recruitment, of which 13,300 were for Grade-III positions and 13,341 were for Grade-IV positions.