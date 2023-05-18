The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam on May 18 has uncovered two instances of corruption involving government officials. The accused individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes from citizens seeking services from government departments.

The first case revolves around Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax at the Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam. A complaint was lodged against Kalita, alleging that she had demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for reactivating GST online functions. Subsequently, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 8,000. Refusing to succumb to the unlawful demand, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption seeking legal action against Kalita.

Taking swift action, the Directorate laid a trap inside the KAR BHAWAN, Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam on May 18, 2023. At 2:45 PM, Minakshi Kakati Kalita was caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 4,000 as a part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was immediately seized, and Kalita was subsequently arrested by the vigilant team. A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

In a separate incident, Mahendra Nath, a Lat Mandal at the Office of the Circle Officer, Nagarbera, Kamrup (Rural), was also exposed for corruption. A complaint was filed against Nath, accusing him of demanding a bribe of Rs. 5,000 for issuing a Land Patta. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs. 4,000. Determined to fight against corruption, the complainant sought legal action from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

Acting swiftly, the Directorate set a trap at the Office of the Circle Officer, Nagarbera, Kamrup (Rural) on May 18, 2023. At 11:46 AM, Mahendra Nath was apprehended red-handed while accepting Rs. 4,000 as a bribe from the complainant. During the search, an additional amount of Rs. 17,000 was recovered from Nath's possession. The tainted money and the additional funds were seized, and Nath was promptly arrested. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).