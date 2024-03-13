The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has successfully apprehended Nurul Islam Mollah, the Secretary of the office of Alamganj Gram Panchayat in Dhubri district, on charges of bribery.

A complaint received by the Directorate alleged that Mollah demanded a bribe equivalent to 5% of the total funds for sanctioning under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Subsequently, after the scheme was sanctioned, Mollah purportedly demanded an additional Rs. 10,000 as a reward from the complainant.

Refusing to succumb to the demands for bribery, the complainant sought legal intervention from the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was laid by a team from the Directorate on March 13, 2024, at the office of Alamganj Gram Panchayat.

Mollah was apprehended red-handed in his office shortly after accepting the Rs. 10,000 reward from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in the ACB Police Station under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on March 13, 2024, with Case No. 22/2024. Subsequently, Mollah has been arrested based on the evidence gathered against him.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption is currently conducting further legal proceedings in the matter to ensure appropriate follow-up action.