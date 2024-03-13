Assam: Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehends public servant in bribery case
Nurul Islam Mollah, Secretary of the Alamganj Gram Panchayat office in Dhubri district, Assam, has been arrested on bribery charges. The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended Mollah following a complaint alleging he demanded a bribe from MGNREGA scheme funds.
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has successfully apprehended Nurul Islam Mollah, the Secretary of the office of Alamganj Gram Panchayat in Dhubri district, on charges of bribery.
A complaint received by the Directorate alleged that Mollah demanded a bribe equivalent to 5% of the total funds for sanctioning under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Subsequently, after the scheme was sanctioned, Mollah purportedly demanded an additional Rs. 10,000 as a reward from the complainant.
Refusing to succumb to the demands for bribery, the complainant sought legal intervention from the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was laid by a team from the Directorate on March 13, 2024, at the office of Alamganj Gram Panchayat.
Mollah was apprehended red-handed in his office shortly after accepting the Rs. 10,000 reward from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.
A case has been registered in the ACB Police Station under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on March 13, 2024, with Case No. 22/2024. Subsequently, Mollah has been arrested based on the evidence gathered against him.
The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption is currently conducting further legal proceedings in the matter to ensure appropriate follow-up action.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today