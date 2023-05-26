The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has apprehended Utpal Kemprai, a Lot Mandal from the office of the Circle Officer in Hajo Revenue Circle, District - Kamrup, on charges of bribery. The arrest came after a complaint was lodged against him for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000/- from a citizen seeking assistance with a land transfer.

The complaint, received by the Directorate, highlighted Utpal Kemprai's illicit demand for a bribe to expedite the land transfer process. Unwilling to succumb to corruption, the aggrieved citizen approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, seeking legal action against the accused public servant.

Responding promptly, a team from the Directorate laid a well-executed trap on May 26, 2023, in the Office of the Circle Officer, Hajo Revenue Circle. At precisely 12:40 PM, Shri Utpal Kemprai was caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 8,000/- as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted money was swiftly seized and recovered from his possession, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the incriminating evidence against the accused public servant, Shri Utpal Kemprai, he has been promptly arrested by the vigilant team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. In light of this case, ACB Police Station has registered the matter under ACB P.S. Case No. 38/2023 on May 26, 2023.