The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested a police official red-handed while accepting a bribe here in Jorhat on July 30.

The official was identified as Pranab Nath, a sub-inspector (UB) of Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

Nath was trapped red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in exchange for giving relief in a criminal case.

“Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Inspector(UB) Pranab Nath of Jorhat Sadar Police Station, District-Jorhat, after he accepted Rs.20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips,” the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption tweeted.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Inspector(UB) Pranab Nath of Jorhat Sadar Police Station, District-Jorhat, after he accepted Rs.20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/Q9RHDjLDRb — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 30, 2023

On July 21, apprehended the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad and his Assistant District Programme manager for allegedly taking bribes.

Goswami, the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, and his assistant, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, were caught on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.

The DVAC had been inundated with complaints from both the public and Zilla Parishad members about the rampant corruption and malpractices within the organization. The duo had reportedly been demanding exorbitant amounts of money for every work sanctioned by the Zilla Parishad, leading to a growing chorus of grievances against them.