The Assam Drugs Control Administration on Monday, November 2 directed all pharmacies, distributors, stockists and hospitals across the state to sell 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines at revised, lower maximum retail prices (MRP) from November 9. The administration has also announced a 90-day statewide inspection drive to ensure compliance with the revised pricing norms.

The directive follows a Gazette notification issued by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on October 17, which capped trade margins on the identified anti-cancer medicines at 30 per cent of their MRP. The decision was taken under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, which empowers the regulator to intervene in the interest of public welfare.

The revised price ceiling applies to all non-scheduled formulations containing the listed medicines, whether marketed as single-drug formulations or in combination with other drugs. The regulation also covers patented medicines.

In its notice, the Assam Drugs Control Administration instructed every retail pharmacy, hospital dispensary, stockist and distributor to implement the revised prices with effect from November 9. All establishments have also been directed to prominently display the updated price lists on their premises, in accordance with Paragraph 25(3) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The administration said a 90-day inspection drive would be conducted across Assam to monitor compliance and prevent the sale of the identified medicines above their revised MRPs.

Establishments found violating the revised pricing provisions will face action under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

"Immediate and strict compliance is mandated," the Drugs Control Administration said in its directive.

The national-level intervention follows findings that several non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines were being sold with average trade mark-ups of around 170 per cent, with margins reaching as high as 700 per cent in certain cases. The NPPA's decision to cap trade margins at 30 per cent is expected to bring down the prices of the affected medicines by up to 70 per cent, depending on their existing pricing structures.

The 137 medicines covered under the notification are used in the treatment of different types of cancer, including through immunotherapy. The list includes widely used anti-cancer drugs such as Nivolumab, Olaparib, Denosumab and Topotecan.

The latest intervention builds on a similar exercise undertaken in 2019, when the NPPA capped trade margins at 30 per cent on 42 anti-cancer medicines. The move resulted in price reductions of up to 90 per cent across 526 brands.

The complete notification, official orders and revised price lists have been made available on the NPPA's official website.