The Assam government has directed the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to publicise the Election Commission of India's (ECI) initiative to address the long-standing issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) numbers.

In a press release, the ECI stated that it will resolve the problem of duplicate EPIC numbers within the next three months. It emphasised the importance of eliminating discrepancies in the voter list to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations has been instructed to publish the press release in both electronic and print media to ensure widespread media coverage and public awareness.

Additionally, the department has been asked to submit electronic media coverage in PDF format by 2 pm on March 8, along with newspaper clippings of the publication, to the government office. This is in compliance with the ECI’s requirement to submit the documents by March 9.

This move by the ECI is seen as a significant step in streamlining the electoral process and ensuring the integrity of voter identification across the state.