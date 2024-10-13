The Assam government, in a recent order directed schools in the state to allow students to wear 'rakhis or tilaks', among other cultural and religious symbols, especially during festivals.

The order mandates that schools abstain from observing such practices which could 'expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination'.

The directive comes in response to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) advisory, issued on August 8, 2024, observing that schools must respect and allow students’ rights to follow their cultural and religious identities.

Citing that such practices of disallowing students from following their traditions are practiced by school teachers and other staff, the government letter issued by Deputy Secretary of the Department of School Education, Aditi Barman on October 1 mandated that all schools follow the guidelines and issue necessary instructions accordingly.

Speaking to India Today NE, Hindutva leader from Assam, Satya Ranjan Borah, expressed his support for the directive issued by the state government, criticising "Christian missionary schools for devaluing Constitutional duties and defying the Constitution of India".

He referenced Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, which promotes harmony and brotherhood among all citizens, emphasizing that the Constitution mandates such measures and that everyone is obligated to adhere to them.

Article 51A (e) reads: "To promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic, and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women."

Article 51A (f) reads: "To value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture."

The Hindutva leader went on to highlight the new Education Policy, noting it states that "students up to Class 8 must be taught in their mother tongue and should be provided with knowledge about India."

Borah defined knowledge of India as being inclusive, stating that Sanatan philosophy is 'ultimate and inclusive', while other religions like Christianity and Islam are more exclusive. He explained, "Sanatan philosophy considers everyone, not just humans. It incorporates the natural environment, sustainability, and everything."

Further, he emphasised that the move must be followed by schools across the country.

Pointing out loopholes in the Indian people, Borah stated that the constitutional duties are not enforceable. He further added that he would appeal to the court to make these duties enforceable, and if that cannot be achieved, there should be 'provision of punishments' with enforcement of law for anyone who fails to comply.

"Acting against the Indian Constitution makes one subject to anti-national activities," Borah added, further stating that not allowing students to follow their religious sentiments also tends to undermine child rights.

He also highlighted how Assamese students are punished for speaking their mother tongue in schools, particularly in Christian missionary institutions where Assamese is offered as an alternative language. In this regard, Borah mentioned that he has also sent a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the issue.

Borah also urged parents and guardians to emphasise the importance of education for their children. He stated that the education provided by Christian missionary schools, which play a significant role in the education system, contributes to "social degradation."

The order issued by the Assam government reads, "Madam/Sir. With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith the letter under reference regarding observation of NCPCR on harassment and discrimination in schools such as not allowing children to wear rakhis, tilaks etc practiced by school teachers and other staff during celebration of festivals and request you to ensure that school do not observe such practices that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination. In this regard, I am also directed to request you kindly to issue necessary instruction to all Schools accordingly. This has the approval of highest authority."