Assam: Disaster management meeting held at Tamulpur ahead of monsoon season

An important meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Tamulpur, was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on February 20, to review disaster preparedness in the district.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Simi Karan.

During the meeting, a detailed assessment of damages caused by various disasters during the financial year 2025–26 was undertaken. Heads of departments including Soil Conservation, PWD (Roads), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Irrigation, among others, presented reports on losses incurred under their respective departments.

Discussions were also held on proposed schemes to be submitted under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Concerned departments were directed to submit necessary proposals at the earliest and ensure proper implementation of approved projects.

Pending bills and payment-related matters under DDMA, Tamulpur, were also reviewed during the meeting.

Emphasising the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, the District Commissioner stated that with the monsoon season approaching, all departments must remain prepared for potential floods and storms in the district.

Officials from the District Commissioner’s office along with departmental heads and staff attended the meeting, informed Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah.