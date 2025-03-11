Employees under the Dhubri district administration have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the disbursement of honorariums for election duty during the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections. While officers reportedly received their payments as per regulations, lower-level staff claim they were either underpaid or denied their rightful compensation.

According to sources, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Guwahati sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for election duty honorariums through an official directive dated February 15, 2025 (Ref. No. ELEC-99011/23/2024/6). However, discrepancies surfaced during distribution, with reports suggesting that payments were made arbitrarily, bypassing the standard procedures.

Several employees who were engaged for over three months in key election-related cells—including transport, appointment, nomination, and identity card management—assert that they did not receive fair compensation. While those who worked for more than 45 days were supposed to receive Rs 15,000, and others were entitled to amounts between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 based on their service duration, many claim they were given as little as Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000, while some were entirely excluded from payments.



Additionally, government employees from various departments, apart from those in the Dhubri District Commissioner’s office, have raised concerns over alleged discrimination in the distribution process. Reports indicate that despite the allocated Rs 75 lakh fund, several employees declined to accept the payments due to perceived unfair treatment.



Expressing their frustration, anonymous officials from the district administration highlighted that all employees had worked diligently but were not compensated equitably.



In response to these grievances, the Dhubri District Employees’ Association recently approached the District Commissioner, formally objecting to the alleged discrepancies.

Following the backlash, the District Commissioner has assigned a senior officer to investigate the matter and ensure a resolution.