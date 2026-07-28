Assam: Dismissed Jeevika Sakhi arrested in Cachar SHG loan scam

Police in Assam's Cachar district have arrested a dismissed Jeevika Sakhi in connection with an alleged loan scam involving Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Bhuvan Hill Gram Panchayat.

The accused, Salma Begum Laskar, was arrested by Katigorah Police in connection with Katigorah Police Station Case No. 29/2026, registered over alleged irregularities in SHG loan transactions.

She was produced before a local court on Monday and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The arrest has triggered widespread reactions among women associated with various SHGs in the erstwhile Bhuvan Hill Gram Panchayat under the Palonghat Development Block. The area was part of the Bhuvan Hill Gram Panchayat before the recent panchayat delimitation.

On Tuesday, members of several SHGs gathered at Katigorah Police Station and welcomed the arrest. Speaking to the media, they expressed satisfaction over the police action and thanked Dholai MLA Amiya Kanti Das and the Katigorah Police for taking steps in the case.

The women said they had been raising concerns over alleged irregularities in SHG loan disbursement and management for a long time. They expressed hope that the arrest would pave the way for a fair and impartial investigation and ensure justice for those who allegedly suffered financial losses due to the scam.

Police said the investigation into the alleged SHG loan scam is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.