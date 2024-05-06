Dispur MLA Atul Bora will not be casting his vote in the phase 3 Lok Sabha elections scheduled for tomorrow. According to reports, Bora has adhered to astrological advice which recommends avoiding outdoor activities on Tuesdays. As the voting is taking place on Tuesday, Bora has decided not to go out and and cast his vote.

Bora, known for his steadfast adherence to astrological beliefs, revealed that astrologers have advised him against stepping out of his house on Tuesdays. Consequently, he has abstained from any outdoor engagements on this particular day of the week.

Despite numerous attempts to solicit a response from Bora regarding his decision, India Today NE's efforts to reach him via calls and texts remained unanswered.

Bora's decision not to participate in the voting process reflects his commitment to his personal beliefs and practices, which prioritize astrological guidance. As such, he will refrain from exercising his electoral right on the specified day.

The news has sparked discussions among constituents and political observers, with some expressing understanding of Bora's decision in light of his long-standing adherence to astrological principles. However, others have raised questions about the impact of personal beliefs on political participation and representation.