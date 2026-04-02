Assam: Dispur Police bust mobile theft racket, one arrested with 18 stolen phones in Khanapara

In a major crackdown against mobile theft in Assam, Dispur Police launched a swift operation in the Guwahati's Khanapara area, leading to the arrest of an alleged member of a mobile theft racket.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh. Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 HC-3288 and recovered as many as 18 stolen mobile phones from his possession.

Officials suspect that the accused is part of a larger network involved in the theft and illegal trade of mobile devices in the region. The recovered phones are believed to have been stolen from different locations.

Police have initiated further investigation to trace other members of the racket and uncover the full extent of the operation.

The action is part of Dispur Police’s intensified drive to curb rising cases of mobile theft and ensure public safety.