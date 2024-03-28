In a first for the state in Assam, two Officer-in-Charges (OCs) have been appointed to a police station.

Inspector Amarjyoti Gogoi has been designated as the Additional OC of the Home Department at Dispur police station.

This decision was taken by the Home Ministry in response to the rising crime rates in the city.

The city has witnessed the highest number of registered cases, with approximately 250 cases registered at Dispur police station in the initial three months of this year alone.

This is a breaking story.



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