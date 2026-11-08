A man sustained serious head injuries after a group of alleged miscreants pelted stones at local residents who had gone fishing in the Nonoi river in Assam, triggering tension among residents over access to traditional fishing activities.

According to local residents, a group of five to six people allegedly confronted the fishermen and attempted to prevent them from fishing in the river. The group was reportedly led by two individuals identified as Padum and Papu, residents of Nonoi Kumar Gaon.

The fishermen allegedly refused to stop fishing, following which the group began pelting stones at them. One of the fishermen sustained a serious head injury after being hit by a stone and was left bleeding at the spot.

Following information about the incident, a team from Nonoi Police Station reached the location, rescued the injured man and shifted him to a hospital for medical treatment.

Local residents said fishing in the Nonoi river has traditionally been practised by indigenous communities across caste, religion, language and community lines. They maintained that the river has remained accessible to residents for generations and that no individual or group should prevent others from carrying out traditional fishing activities.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from residents, who have urged the police and district administration to identify those involved and take strict action against them. They have also called for measures to prevent further disputes over access to the river.