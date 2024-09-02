The Assam government, on September 2 distributed permanent appointment letters to 23,956 contractual teachers, aiming improve education system in the state.

The letters were provided by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contractual and state pool teachers of upper and lower primary schools under Samagra Shiksha, Assam at a ceremonial event.

Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu was the guest of honour at the event.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exalted that the government fulfilled the promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs. He further vowed that the state will create 50,000 more jobs by May 2025, taking the total jobs to 2 lakhs.

On X, the CM stated that the fulfillment of 1 lakh jobs to people in Assam marks a historic leap towards transparency and merit-based recruitment.

The Chief Minister's office stated, "This initiative, led by the Assam Government under the leadership of HCM @himantabiswa, reaffirms a historic commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment, advancing the achievement of over 1 lakh government jobs, including those from BTC and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council."