Assam distributes over 1,000 Braille units to visually impaired people: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, September 1, said more than 1,000 Braille units have been distributed to visually impaired people in the state as part of the first 100 days of the NDA 3 government.

In a post on X, Sarma said the initiative was aimed at supporting the learning journey of visually impaired people.

"While some of my young friends may not be able to see the development happening in Assam, they will definitely be a part of this transformation," he said.

He added that more than 1,000 Braille units had been distributed under the #100DaysOfNDA3 initiative.

Braille is a tactile reading and writing system that enables people who are blind or have visual impairment to read and write through raised-dot patterns. The system plays an important role in inclusive education and access to learning materials.

The chief minister's post highlighted the distribution as part of the state government's initiatives during the first 100 days of its latest term.

Sarma, who began his second consecutive term as Assam chief minister in May 2026, has been highlighting various government initiatives under the NDA 3 administration.