On the inaugural day of Anna Sewa Din, Assam witnessed an impressive distribution of over 13,000 metric tons (MT) of food grains to approximately 6.5 lakh ration card holders across various districts.

In the district of West Karbi Anglong, 2,066 ration cards were availed, accounting for a 4.29% distribution of the allocated food grains. Tamulpur saw 4,042 beneficiaries, representing 4.67% of the distributed allotment.

Hojai and Golaghat districts recorded notable engagement, with 6,695 and 13,372 ration cards availed, respectively. Golaghat's distribution percentage was a significant 5.89%, showcasing the district's effective management.

South Salmara and Goalpara districts also performed well, distributing 6.49% and 6.63% of their allotments. Karimganj and Cachar were among the highest distributors, with 6.99% and 7.30% of food grains distributed to 15,768 and 23,961 ration card holders, respectively.

Kamrup Metro district demonstrated efficient distribution processes, with 13,183 ration card holders receiving food grains, accounting for 8.35% of the district's allotment. Other districts such as Dima Hasao and Dhubri also exhibited commendable performance with distributions exceeding 8%.

The district of Tinsukia emerged as a standout performer, with a remarkable 19.42% of its allotment distributed to 54,030 ration card holders, making it the highest in terms of both number and percentage of distributed grains.

Overall, the first day of Anna Sewa Din achieved a cumulative distribution percentage of 10.42%.