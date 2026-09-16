Assam distributes Rs 194.55 crore post-matric scholarships to over 1.66 lakh ST students

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on September 16 participated in an event organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain) at the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where National Post-Matric Scholarships were distributed among Scheduled Tribe (ST) students of the state.

Under the initiative, a total of Rs 194.55 crore in scholarships has been provided to 1,66,124 ST students across Assam.

Pegu said the scholarship support is aimed at helping ST students pursue higher education and providing them with greater confidence and encouragement to continue their academic journey.

He expressed hope that the financial assistance would help students overcome barriers to higher education and motivate them to pursue their educational goals.

The programme was held as part of the state’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.