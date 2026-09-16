Assam distributes Rs 194.55 crore post-matric scholarships to over 1.66 lakh ST students
Assam distributed National Post-Matric Scholarships to Scheduled Tribe students at an event attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The Rs 194.55 crore support is intended to help 1.66 lakh students continue higher education with greater confidence.
- The event was organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs at GMCH
- Ranoj Pegu attended the scholarship distribution programme held on September 16
- Support is meant to help tribal students continue higher education
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on September 16 participated in an event organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain) at the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where National Post-Matric Scholarships were distributed among Scheduled Tribe (ST) students of the state.
Under the initiative, a total of Rs 194.55 crore in scholarships has been provided to 1,66,124 ST students across Assam.
Pegu said the scholarship support is aimed at helping ST students pursue higher education and providing them with greater confidence and encouragement to continue their academic journey.
He expressed hope that the financial assistance would help students overcome barriers to higher education and motivate them to pursue their educational goals.
The programme was held as part of the state’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
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