Sanction letters to over 30 tea gardens under the second phase of a tea tourism development scheme of the Assam government were distributed on Saturday.

The scheme is aimed at promoting tea tourism in the state, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who handed the letters, said.

'Today, I had the pleasure of distributing sanction letters to 34 selected tea gardens under Phase II of the Assam Tea Tourism Development Scheme,' he posted on X.

The initiative is a significant stride towards transforming Assam's tea heritage into a world-class tourism destination, he said.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 said that Assam is rapidly establishing itself as a preferred investment destination due to its investor-friendly initiatives and tailored industrial policy.

The state is seeing significant advancements in its business ecosystem, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth.

In a social media post, Sarma highlighted the state’s efforts to enhance its industrial landscape, saying, "With investor-friendly initiatives and a customized industrial policy, Assam is fast becoming a preferred investment destination and recent developments back our intent. We are constantly engaging with industries to further develop the industrial ecosystem in Assam."