Assam: District Administration issues SOP on road safety ahead of picnic season

With the onset of the picnic season in Assam, the District Administration, in coordination with the local police, District Transport Offices (DTOs), and enforcement agencies, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure road safety and prevent accidents during picnic-related travel.

In an advisory issued to both enforcement agencies and the general public, authorities urged citizens to prioritise road safety to ensure a safe and enjoyable picnic season, stressing that strict compliance with safety norms is essential to prevent loss of human life.

As per the SOP, enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict action against over-speeding by picnic-bound vehicles through speed monitoring and penal measures. A zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving will be enforced through regular breath-analyser tests, with strict legal action against violators.

Authorities have also been instructed to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles with valid registration, insurance, and fitness certificates are allowed to operate. Vehicle fitness checks will be conducted at strategic points, and only legally permitted passenger vehicles such as private cars, buses, and tempo travellers complying with safety norms will be allowed to ferry picnic-goers.

The SOP mandates strict enforcement of seat belt and helmet rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, along with checks to prevent overcrowding in vehicles. Drivers are to be properly briefed on the dangers of reckless and drunken driving before departure.

To minimise risks, picnic-related vehicular movement will be restricted after sunset and before sunrise, with citizens advised to travel only after sunrise and return before sunset. Movement may also be restricted during adverse weather conditions, including heavy fog or rain.

The administration has directed that sufficient parking spaces be earmarked at picnic spots and that vehicles be parked only in designated safe areas. Parking in unsafe or traffic-obstructing locations will be prevented through signage, barricading, and enforcement.

Additional measures include deployment of mobile patrols and warning signage on accident-prone routes, provision of adequate lighting at vulnerable picnic spots, and regular raids on dhabas and establishments suspected of selling illicit liquor near picnic locations.

Local police, with assistance from Village Defence Parties (VDPs) where required, will deploy surveillance groups at picnic spots to detect and prevent illegal or illicit activities.

Citizens have also been advised to carry essential emergency items such as first-aid kits, drinking water, and basic vehicle repair tools. Emergency helpline numbers have been widely publicised, including 112 for police and emergency assistance and 108 for medical emergencies, through banners, public address systems, social media, and coordination with local authorities.

The administration stated that the measures listed in the SOP are illustrative and not exhaustive, and may be enhanced based on local conditions. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with authorities and follow the Do’s and Don’ts to ensure a safe picnic season for all.