District Commissioner Varnali Deka visited the District Jail Nalbari on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

She also inaugurated a cultural stage, Kala Rangamancha, at the district jail.

Further, the DC laid emphasis on the potential of the inmates and encouraged them to take up various training activities.

Meanwhile, as part of the Independence Day announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a key objective of creating 2 crore ‘Lakhpati didis’ through coordinated drone training programs. 15,000 Women’s Self-Help Groups would be given loans and training for operating and repairing drones.



Also Read: Assam: People supporting 'Bangladeshi Miya' cannot understand 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', says minister Jayanta Malla Baruah

In sync with this and to meet the need for Drone Pilots in the Country, Nalbari District is working towards creating a strong contingent of women drone pilots. This will also take steps to fructify HCM Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision to empower women.

The Drone Pilot and Technology training of women Self-help groups will commence from 2nd Oct, 2023 to 7th, Oct, 2023 at Nalbari Polytechnic in collaboration with ASLRM, Assam.

It will be facilitated by Indian Drone Academy, Govt of India DGCA certified RPTO.