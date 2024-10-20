A meeting of the District Level Committee took place at the Cachar Deputy Commissioner's office on Saturday, led by Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav. The session aimed to evaluate the progress of Model Anganwadi Centres (MAWCs) being constructed across the district as part of various development schemes, including NIDA, RIDF, and SCBC.

The meeting included participation from Additional District Commissioner for Women and Child Development Dr Khaleda Ahmed, Cachar District Social Welfare Officer Anjali Kumari, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), and Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of Anganwadi Level Construction Committees (ALCCs), among other officials.

DC Yadav provided a detailed overview of the construction status of MAWCs, assessing each legislative assembly constituency and individual Anganwadi centres. He identified challenges faced by the ALCCs and proposed effective strategies to address these issues. To expedite progress, he instructed the immediate release of funds for centres that had completed their documentation and had visible construction.

Addressing the challenges of land acquisition, DC Yadav emphasised the need to expedite the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant authorities to prevent project delays. He also highlighted the importance of community involvement, urging CDPOs and ALCCs to actively engage local residents in the construction process to facilitate smoother execution.

“Effective coordination between departments is crucial for the timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects,” DC Yadav stated. “These Model Anganwadi Centres will significantly enhance child development facilities in the district, and we must ensure their successful and prompt completion.”

The meeting reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to improving child welfare and development services in Cachar through these model centres.