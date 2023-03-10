In a recent crackdown against illegal drug traders, the Kokrajhar District Drugs Sub-Inspector conducted a raid in Chautara in the Gosaigaon sub-division of Kokrajhar district. The raid, conducted on March 10, targeted traders who have been running the drug business illegally without proper documents.

Kokrajhar District Drug Sub-Inspector Dipankar Das, along with an assistant commissioner of Gosaigaon sub-divisional administration, raided the monsoon laboratory and pharmacy in Chautara market. During the raid, the team asked the owner, Md Jint Ali Akand, for the necessary documents, but he failed to provide them. As a result, the drugstore was sealed by the authorities.

The crackdown is a part of the government's efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and ensure that all traders follow the necessary rules and regulations. The District Drug Sub-Inspector's office has been conducting regular drives to ensure that all drug traders have the necessary documents and are operating within the law.

Illegal drug trading not only poses a threat to public health and safety but also leads to a loss of revenue for the government. The Kokrajhar District Drugs Sub-Inspector's raid in Chautara is a step towards creating a safer and more regulated drug market in the area.

The authorities have warned all drug traders in the district to ensure that they have the necessary documents and licenses to operate legally. Failure to do so will result in strict action being taken against them.

The sealing of the pharmacy in Chautara is a clear indication of the government's determination to root out illegal drug trading in the district. The Kokrajhar District Drugs Sub-Inspector's office has promised to continue its crackdown against illegal drug traders and make the district a safer place for its citizens.