In response to a viral video circulating on social media allegedly depicting electoral malpractice, the District Election Officer clarified on April 28 that the footage actually captured a mock poll for Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) testing conducted before the commencement of the second phase of elections.

During a press conference, the election officer explained that the matter was thoroughly investigated in the presence of the general observer and candidates' representatives on April 27. The Presiding Officer, Nazrul Haque Tapadar confirmed that the video in question was indeed recorded during a mock poll. He further stated that after the mock poll, the Close Result Clear (CRC) process was completed before the official polling began.

The incident occurred at polling booth number 11 in the Patharkandi constituency, where one Abdul Hamid, along with other polling agents, participated in a mock poll by casting votes for a particular party. However, all votes cast during the mock poll were subsequently deleted, ensuring no influence on the actual voting process.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav assured that thorough investigations are ongoing, particularly in response to complaints received from some polling stations. Despite these inquiries, Yadav affirmed that there will be no re-polling in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Previously, the viral video stirred controversy, as it purportedly showed two individuals repeatedly casting votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) symbol (Lotus) at a polling center under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency during the second phase of elections. This raised concerns about the integrity of the voting process and prompted demands for a comprehensive investigation.

Reacting to the video, Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Chowdhury voiced serious concerns during a press conference, accusing the BJP of engaging in widespread malpractice. He emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles, the constitution, and secularism, urging all parties to refrain from actions that undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The clarification from the District Election Officer and ongoing investigations aim to address any doubts regarding the authenticity of the viral video and ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections amidst heightened public scrutiny.