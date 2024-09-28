The District Level Committee held a meeting for the delimitation of Gram Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP), Zilla Parishads (ZP), and Block Reorganisation in Barpeta district was held on September 28, at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office.

The meeting which was chaired by Guardian Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, with key district officials and MLAs in attendance, aimed to address the need for revising the boundaries of local bodies in response to population changes and administrative challenges.

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Barpeta were also present, emphasising the importance of political and administrative collaboration in the ongoing delimitation process.

Key officials in attendance included Rohan Kr Jha, IAS, the District Commissioner of Barpeta, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad (CEO ZP), all Additional District Commissioners, and Circle Officers.

Delimitation is critical for ensuring equitable representation and the effective delivery of public services. It is also a key step toward preparing for upcoming local elections by adjusting the geographical boundaries of constituencies.

Guardian Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stressed the importance of fair representation for all regions of the district, including rural and urban areas and emphasised that the delimitation process should address population imbalances and ensure that all citizens have access to government services.

District Commissioner Rohan Kr Jha provided an overview of the administrative plans for conducting the delimitation and block reorganisation. He highlighted the importance of using accurate demographic data and ensuring transparency in the process.

The committee will work on redrawing boundaries based on population density, geography, and the need for administrative balance.

The officials discussed logistical challenges related to block reorganisation, particularly in areas with high population growth or those lacking adequate infrastructure. The goal is to streamline governance by creating more manageable administrative units.

The committee will continue its deliberations in the coming weeks, with additional meetings scheduled to finalise boundary changes. Public consultations will also be held to ensure that the voices of local communities are heard and considered during the decision-making process.

The delimitation and reorganisation efforts are expected to significantly impact the governance and development of Barpeta District, with the aim of improving resource distribution, representation, and administrative efficiency.