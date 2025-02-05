The district-level competitions of Khel Maharan 2.0 concluded on Wednesday, February 5 with much enthusiasm. The closing-cum-prize distribution ceremony saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including former International Athlete Taibun Nessa, who graced the occasion as a Special Guest.

District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, chaired the event, along with honorary presence of Sorbhog MLA, Manoranjan Talukdar. The Additional District Commissioners Geetashri Lachit, ACS (sports ADC) and Jayanta Bora, ACS, Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Principal, FAAMCH, Barpeta, eminent social worker, Jitu Talukdar, Assistant Commissioners, the Chairpersons of all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) for Khel Maharan 2.0, Dhrubajyoti Deka, DSO, Barpeta, Rana Pratap Saikia, DIPRO, Barpeta, were also present in the closing ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Taibun Nessa encouraged young athletes to nurture their competitive spirit and shared insights from her own experiences in national-level sports. She also motivated those who could not secure medals to remain determined and continue striving for excellence. Furthermore, she praised the Assam Government’s initiative of providing jobs to outstanding sportspersons, acknowledging the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in promoting sports in the state.

One of the major highlights of the event was the exhilarating Under-17 football match between Barpeta (SC) LAC and Mandia LAC, which drew an enthusiastic response from the spectators.

MLA Manoranjan Talukdar lauded the Khel Maharan initiative, noting that it provides a platform for talented athletes from rural areas to gain national recognition.

The programme ended with DC Jha and the other dignitaries handing out trophies and medals to the winners at the district-level. They will go on to represent Barpeta in the State Level competition of Khel Maharan 2.0. The final phase of the flagship sporting event will see the best performers of the games competing at the State-level excluding the swimmers who will compete at the Zonal level.

The district-level competitions of the games in Barpeta District were held from February 3-5, 2025. Competitions were held in several disciplines including volleyball, football, swimming, chess, cycling, athletics and kabaddi.

Assam's Khel Maharan initiative seeks to nurture grassroots sports talent and promote a culture of athletic excellence in the state.