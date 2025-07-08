Assam: District-level task force charts strategic plan to combat Japanese Encephalitis in Barpeta

A district-level Task Force meeting on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) was held today under the Chairpersonship of the Additional District Commissioner (Health), Barpeta.





The meeting saw active participation from the Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, as well as representatives from key line departments including Public Health Engineering (PHED), Social Welfare, Education, Agriculture, Veterinary, and block-level officials.



The JE situation in the district was comprehensively reviewed, and a detailed action plan was drawn up for prevention and control. The ADC (Health) emphasized the need for interdepartmental coordination and intensified awareness activities at the grassroots level to curb the spread of JE and other vector-borne diseases.



Following this, a District-Level Steering Committee meeting was also convened to plan for the upcoming Stop Diarrhea Campaign. Officials discussed strategies to ensure early intervention, widespread public engagement, and uninterrupted supply of necessary materials such as ORS and zinc tablets. The focus will be on timely implementation of activities to prevent any diarrheal outbreaks and reduce child mortality in the district.