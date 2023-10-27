Several cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant outfit are all set to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream tomorrow.

The arms laying ceremony will take place at the District Sports Association Ground at Haflong in Dima Hasao district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be preesnt at the ceremony tomorrow. Apart from the CM, Additional DGP Hiren Nath and Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Kota will also be present.

Along with the laying down of arms, there will also be the distribution of one time financial grant to the former members of the DNLA during the ceremony.