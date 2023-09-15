An incident took place in Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) designated camp Khasmaipur, Maibang of Dima Hasao district, last night, i.e. 15th September 2023 at around 1.30 am.

As per sources, a clash broke out between police and DNLA cadres, following which one DNLA cader identified as Abhijit Hapila alias Ali Dimasa died in cross-firing while two other persons namely Thomas Nunisa alias Rembo Dimsa and Dibaron Johoril alias Thinjhon Dimasa were injured.

Meanwhile, all the injured were brought to the Haflong Civil Hospital for medical attention.

After getting the information, Dima Hasao, Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, also reached the spot.



Also Read: Assam: 67 DNLA militants lay down arms in Karbi Anglong district

Earlier in December 2022, a total of 67 militants of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms during an arms-laying ceremonial function in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The militants laid their arms during the programme held at Dhansiri area in Karbi Anglong district in the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam police and other senior police officials.