Assam: Doctor arrested over attempted rape charge in Lakhimpur
According to a police official, the accused was apprehended late on February 23 following the woman's ordeal.
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Assam: Doctor arrested over attempted rape charge in Lakhimpur
A doctor has been arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital
According to a police official, the accused was apprehended late on February 23 following the woman's ordeal.
The arrest was carried out in response to the woman's decision to file a police complaint detailing allegations of molestation and attempted rape.
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