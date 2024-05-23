Guwahati city police have filed a chargesheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court against a doctor couple accused of brutally assaulting their adopted three-year-old daughter.

The chargesheet, filed today, includes nine non-bailable sections against the couple, highlighting the severity of the alleged crimes.

Dr. Wailul Islam, a gastrointestinal and advanced general surgeon, and his wife, psychiatrist Dr. Sangeeta Datta, were arrested in May from different locations in Guwahati. The arrest followed the rescue of their young daughter, who was found tied to a pole on the terrace of their Hatigaon residence with visible injuries.

The couple faces multiple grave charges, including "attempt to murder," "human trafficking," "rape of a woman under 12 years of age," and "forgery" under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, they have been charged with "penetrative sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and "punishment for cruelty to child" under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Dr. Islam was apprehended from his Hatigaon residence on May 5,2023 while Dr. Datta was arrested from the Khanapara area on May 6, 2023. Both remain in judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue.