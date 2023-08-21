A doctor was found dead in his residence in Kachari village on Monday morning, August 21.

The doctor was found dead inside his residence in Tezpur town in Assam.

The deceased doctor identified as Raunak Prajapati hailed from Rajasthan. Dr Prajapati was working at the Misamari sub-health centre in Assam.

It is suspected that the doctor might have died by suicide.

This is a developing story.



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