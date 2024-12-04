A doctor from Gohpur has earned acclaim by successfully performing a complex surgery on a woman. According to reports, Dr. Manoj Mili, a doctor from Gohpur, carried out the procedure at Catholic Mission Hospital in Borgang a few days ago.

The patient, identified as Khalida Begum from Islampur No. 2 village in Lakhimpur district, had been suffering from a severe abdominal ailment for some time and sought treatment from Dr. Mili.

After conducting extensive tests, Dr. Mili diagnosed the patient with a critical condition affecting her bile duct. During the treatment, a portion of her bile duct was removed and connected to another duct, successfully restoring its function. This advanced surgical procedure, typically considered challenging, was performed with expertise, leading to the patient's gradual recovery.

The surgery was supported by anesthetist Bichitra Gogoi, who played a crucial role in ensuring its success. The remarkable achievement of Dr. Manoj Mili has been widely appreciated, with locals expressing their satisfaction and extending their congratulations.

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