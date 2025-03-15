Psychiatrist and mental health expert from Assam's Barpeta, Dr. Rezaul Hamid, represented India at the World Neuroscience & Psychiatry Conference 2025 (WNPC25), in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 8 to 9.

Dr. Hamid delivered a keynote presentation titled "Migraine and Epilepsy: Do They Share Common Neurobiology?" at the conference, shedding light on the neurobiological links between these disorders and their implications for mental health. His research contributes significantly to the understanding of shared neurological pathways, which could enhance future treatment strategies for both conditions.

As the founder and proprietor of Mindcare Neuro Psychiatry Research Centre, Mandia, Dr. Hamid is a leading figure in Indian psychiatry. He currently serves as President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Barpeta and has previously held the position of co-chairperson of the College Mental Health Specialty Section of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

Speaking about his participation, Dr. Hamid expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Assam and India. "This is a great opportunity to showcase our research and collaborate with international experts to advance neuroscience and mental health care," he said.

Acknowledging his contributions, the WNPC25 organisers honoured him with a full registration waiver and sponsored accommodation, recognising his stature in the global psychiatric community.

His presence at WNPC25 follows his impactful participation in ANCIPS 2025, held in Hyderabad in January. At ANCIPS, Dr. Hamid chaired two scientific sessions, presented two research papers on "Neurobiology of Emotion" and "Mental Health of Psychiatrists," and conducted a hands-on workshop on Neurostimulation in Psychiatric Practice.

The 3.5-hour-long training session, coordinated with Dr. G Prasad Rao, Dr. Gautam Saha, and Dr. Sai Krishna Tikka, provided advanced insights into neurostimulation and neuromodulation techniques for clinical practice.

Dr. Hamid's contributions extend beyond conferences as he is at the forefront of advancements in psychiatric care, digital mental health solutions, and Virtual Reality Therapy through his expanding Mindcare Institute of Mental Health & Allied Sciences. Currently, he is developing a 100-bed super-specialty mental health hospital in Barpeta, Assam, further strengthening India's role in global psychiatric advancements.

His Mindcare Neuro Psychiatry Research Centre in Mandia, Barpeta, also offers a world-class de-addiction center featuring specialized therapies such as rTMS, tDCS, VR Therapy, and Biofeedback Therapy.