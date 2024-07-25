Birdaw Cine Production has premiered its latest documentary film, 'The Bathou,' at Bhogdabari village in Boko. The release ceremony on Thursday was graced by notable attendees including Executive Members of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Nagarmal Swargiyary and Frylin R. Marak, along with the film's Director Debi Ram Boro and Co-Director Nita Swargiyary, and numerous local residents.

Nagarmal Swargiyary emphasized that 'The Bathou' is an insightful exploration of Bathou Puja, the traditional religion of the Boro people in Assam's northeastern region. The film delves into the rituals and cultural significance of the puja, providing a comprehensive look at its practice and meaning within the Boro community.

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Frylin R. Marak, who also serves as an executive member of the film and drama department within RHAC, noted that the documentary was produced with funds allocated by the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for the 2021-22 fiscal year. He highlighted the meticulous efforts involved in capturing the essence of Bathou Puja.

Nagarmal Swargiyary added that following approval from the state government, 'The Bathou' will be made available on all media platforms, ensuring wider access to this important cultural documentation.