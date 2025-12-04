Assam: Dokmoka to Haflong erupts in protest against ST status move

Massive protests swept across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts today as hundreds of tribal students and youths rallied at Dokmoka opposing the Assam government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of the state.

Organised by the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Karbi Students’ and Youth Council (KSYC), Indigenous Tribal Peoples’ Karbi Anglong (ITPKA), All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Karbi Anglong Youth Association (KAYA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA) and other allied groups, the day-long rally saw participants holding placards reading “NO – ST STATUS TO 6 COMMUNITIES” and raising slogans against the move.

Protesters warned that the agitation would intensify across the hill districts and beyond if the state and central governments proceed without consulting the existing tribals. They urged recognised tribal organisations across Assam to unite against what they termed a “systematic attempt to erode tribal identity and rights.”

A similar protest was held in Haflong, Dima Hasao district, led by the All Tribal Students’ Organisation of Dima Hasao as a show of solidarity.

In both locations, the student bodies declared that their agitation would continue until the proposal to include the six communities in the ST list is officially withdrawn.