Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 29 said that Dolu Aiport in the state's Silchar will be built soon as the Airport Authority of India Board of directors has approved the same.

''Airport Authority of India Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Dolu Airport and has sent the file to the Civil Aviation Ministry for final approval,'' the CM said while addressing a press conference.

Sarma said that the said airport being planned in Silchar is the need of the hour and it is essential for the economic development of the region and the state.

In June this year, the Assam government carried out an eviction in the Dolu Tea Estate and it was decided to provide Rs 1 lakh to each evicted family as compensation.

Earlier in January, the Airport Authority of India team led by Barun Kumar, Joint GM, surveyed two-three sites in Silchar.

Later, the government finalized Dolu Tea Estate as the site for the Greenfield airport.

Central Government had formulated a Greenfield Airport Policy in 2008 which provided guidelines, procedures, and conditions for the establishment of new Greenfield airports in the country.

As per the policy an airport developer, including the State Government, willing to establish an airport was requested to send a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a 2-stage process - 'Site Clearance' followed by 'In-Principle' approval.

Earlier on May 2022, around 1500 protesters were on the road protesting against the construction of the airport and they also raised several slogans against the administration.

They even marched toward the Deputy Commissioner's office in Silchar and continued with their protest against the administration.